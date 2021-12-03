Bossier Schools Receive High Marks in Simulated State Performance Scores

Teaching and learning may have looked different during the 2020-21 school year, but Bossier Schools still made

tremendous gains in student achievement according to simulated school performance scores released today by the

Louisiana Department of Education.



The state received approval from the United States Department of Education to waive school accountability and not issue

letter grades; therefore, school performance scores based on 2020-21 state testing are considered unofficial. However,

more than half of all Bossier Parish schools showed improvement. They include: Bellaire Elementary, Benton Elementary,

Benton High, Bossier Elementary, Cope Middle, Curtis Elementary, Elm Grove Elementary, Elm Grove Middle, Haughton

Elementary, Haughton High, R.V. Kerr Elementary, Legacy Elementary, Parkway High, Plain Dealing High, Plantation Park

Elementary, Princeton Elementary and Waller Elementary. The district performance score also improved a half-point,

putting Bossier Schools among only 28-percent of all districts in the state to see an increase.



If state report cards had been issued, the letter grades at eight schools would have gone up. Those schools are: Bellaire

Elementary, Bossier Elementary, Elm Grove Middle, Haughton Elementary, Haughton High, R.V. Kerr Elementary,

Parkway High and Waller Elementary.



In addition, 16 schools unofficially received Top Gains designation, signifying they made an ‘A’ in student progress for

demonstrating exceptional student growth. Those receiving simulated Top Gains Honoree status are: Airline High, Apollo

Elementary, Benton Elementary, Benton High, Benton Intermediate, Benton Middle, Cope Middle, Elm Grove Elementary,

Haughton Elementary, Haughton High, Parkway High, Plantation Park Elementary, Kingston Elementary, Legacy

Elementary, W.T. Lewis Elementary and Stockwell Place Elementary.



Another seven schools are simulated Equity Honorees. These are schools that demonstrate excellence in serving

economically disadvantaged children, students with disabilities, and/or English language learners. They include: Apollo

Elementary, Benton High, Haughton High, Legacy Elementary, W.T. Lewis Elementary, Kingston Elementary and

Stockwell Place Elementary.



“After the pandemic hurled a curveball and shuttered the doors to every school in the nation, we set out ready to achieve in 2020-21 and were very intentional in addressing learning loss and making student growth our primary focus,” said Mitch Downey, Superintendent of Bossier Schools. “Although we still have much work to do, I am beyond proud that our mindset and educators’ diligence — from the curriculum department to the classroom — is paying off for our kids.”