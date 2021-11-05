Bossier Schools Receives Chamber Support for Tax Renewals

Bossier Schools is in an enviable position, ranked as a high-achieving school system and the second fastest

growing public school district in Louisiana. That growth will only continue, according to U.S. Census data, and

the district intends to keep building on its success when three measures go before the voters of Bossier Parish

next spring.



Bossier Parish School Board voted unanimously at its meeting last night to declare intent to be on the April 30,

2022 ballot to renew three tax millages. These are renewals, not new taxes, that fund the majority of all

teachers’ and employees’ existing salaries and benefits as well as the daily maintenance and operations of

school facilities.



Good schools are key to the success of a community and its economic prosperity. In recognition of that, the

Bossier Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has unanimously passed a Resolution of Support for the tax

renewals.



“The Bossier Chamber recognizes the vital contribution the Bossier Parish school system, its teachers,

administrators and other staff make to the success of business and quality of life in Northwest Louisiana,” said

Barry Regula, 2021 Chairman of the Board of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce and Vice President/General

Manager of Margaritaville Casino Resort and Boomtown Casino.



“We are grateful to the Bossier Chamber of Commerce for its overwhelming support and partnership and look

forward to working with them as this election draws near,” said Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey.

“We are also fortunate to have the support of local leaders from the parish level and our municipalities. Bossier

Parish is a great place to live, work, play and for children to receive a top notch education that will open doors

to their future. Let’s keep our schools and parish BOSSIER STRONG.”