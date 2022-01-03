BOSSIER SCHOOLS REVISES COVID GUIDANCE

Bossier Schools looks forward to welcoming back students for in-person learning Tuesday, January 4, 2022 although certain measures will be reinstated in order to keep schools open until the Omicron variant subsides in our community. Click here for revised guidance.

Key takeaways:

While masking will be highly encouraged at schools and centers, it will remain a personal choice except on buses in which masking is mandatory per Presidential Order.

Athletics will not be suspended, although Return to Play guidelines following a positive case or exposure to a close contact have changed.

In the case of a positive COVID case, students/staff members must quarantine for five days. Once fever-free with no medication for 24 hours and no symptoms are present after five days, or if symptoms are resolving, the student/staff member may return to school on day six but will be required to wear a mask until day 11. Non-compliance will result in the remainder of the 10-day quarantine being completed at home.

Visitors will be limited on campuses and those visiting will be asked to wear a mask.

Classroom and cafeteria seating will be reviewed based on each school site configuration.

We appreciate our parents not sending their children to school if they have a fever or exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms. In the meantime, Bossier Schools will continue its strenuous cleaning and disinfection efforts and take any other measures necessary to ensure our campuses remain the cleanest environments and safest places to be for our students and employees.