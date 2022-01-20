Bossier Schools Selects 2021-22 District Students of the Year

Elected district attorney at Louisiana Boys’ State; first chair flute player; a pianist and archer. These are just a few of the accomplishments and interests that paint a picture of the three 2021-22 Bossier Parish Students of the Year who will represent the district as they advance to the regional competition.

Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey and a cadre of educators surprised Christian Willis, Ella Sims and Jayden Toussaint with news they were selected as the district’s Students of the Year, the highest honor bestowed on students at the parish level. Each of these academically excelled and remarkably talented students are the epitome of excellence in their own right.

Jayden Toussaint is a senior at Bossier High School and will represent the parish as High School Student of the Year. Toussaint is already well on his way to pursuing his dream of becoming a software engineer when he enters college in the fall, having taken courses at Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning (BPSTIL) and earning 30 college credit hours through dual enrollment at Bossier Parish Community College. Named the BPSTIL Computer Programming Top Performer, Toussaint was also elected district attorney at Louisiana Boys’ State. The Bossier Bearkat serves his community as well, volunteering for The Salvation Army and at neighborhood elementary schools.

Ella Sims is an eighth grader at Benton Middle School and the Bossier Parish Middle School Student of the Year. Her interests include music, soccer, reading and writing, which Sims hopes to utilize one day as either an English teacher or attorney. Her latest accomplishment was being named First Chair Flute Player in the BMS Band. Away from school, the Benton Tiger enjoys playing soccer and participating in youth group activities.

Christian Willis is in fifth grade and a proud Haughton Elementary Buccaneer. The district Elementary Student of the Year has a passion for reading and animals, which will serve her well in the future when she plans to become a veterinarian. Willis is an involved leader at her school, where she serves as Treasurer of the Haughton Elementary 4-H Club, competes on the Destination Imagination team in engineering and is a member on the archery team. She also enjoys playing the piano.

“Each year our district Students of the Year amaze me by their drive and leadership and these three certainly fill that bill,” Downey said. “We are incredibly proud of these students and confident they will represent us well as they move on to the next level of the state competition.”