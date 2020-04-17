Bossier schools sets tentative high school graduation date

Graduation ceremonies for Bossier Parish high school seniors have been TENTATIVELY set for July 25, 2020 at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City, pending any state restrictions at that time regarding the size of group gatherings.



The Bossier Parish School System says that every effort is being made to preserve the type of “in person” graduation ceremony high school seniors and their families are accustomed to enjoying. The event will also be live-streamed for those that cannot be in attendance.



Specific details are still being worked out in hopes of making graduation weekend a very special event for the Bossier Parish Senior Class of 2020.

