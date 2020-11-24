Bossier Schools Statement Regarding Modified Phase 2

Governor John Bel Edwards has announced Louisiana will move back to a modified Phase 2 as COVID-19 cases surge; however, schools will remain open statewide and Bossier Parish students will return to class for daily instruction Monday, November 30 following Thanksgiving break.

Governor Edwards commended school districts for the mitigation measures being taken across the state and gave the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education authorization to allow schools to keep their doors open and continue following current requirements. Section 4 of the Governor’s Proclamation states:

“The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is hereby authorized to issue a policy, rule, and/or regulation which determines that, in coordination with this modified Phase 2 order, Local Educational Agencies may continue to follow the Phase 3 Minimum Requirements for Reopening School Facilities promulgated by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.”

Bossier Schools remains diligent in adhering to all guidelines to protect the health and safety of our employees and the children in our care.