Bossier Schools to add propane bus to fleet

The Bossier Parish school bus fleet will soon feature a bus that run off propane.
The Bossier Parish School Board approved district transportation changes at its meeting Thursday night.
Board members unanimously voted and approved four items recommended by the Bossier Parish Schools Transportation Committee.
This included the purchase of a bus and vehicle that runs off liquid propane and the infrastructure to refuel it.
The four relevant items the school board approved were:
- The Bossier Parish School Board grant permission to obligate 2021 funds for the purchase of buses and a mechanic vehicle in the amount of $2,583,891.95.
- The purchase of propane buses and a mechanic vehicle for the 2020-2021 school year as recommended by the staff.
- The Bossier Parish School Board issue solicitation for a Liquid Propane Gas (LPG) Infrastructure.
- The Bossier Parish School Board issue solicitation for the purchase of liquid propane gas.