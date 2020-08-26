All Bossier schools and centers will be closed on Thursday, August 27th in anticipation of severe weather from Hurricane Laura.
At this time, BPSB anticipates returning to a normal schedule for Friday, August 28, which will also be the first day of Kindergarten.
BPSB urges everyone to stay safe and stay tuned to local media for the latest weather information.
Bossier schools to close for Thursday August 27th
