Bossier Parish School Board approves changes delaying start of 2020-21 academic year

From the Bossier Parish School Board:

The start of the school year has been pushed back to ​August 20​ in Bossier Parish, giving parents more time to weigh options for their child and teachers additional days to prepare for students’ return.



The Bossier Parish School Board met in special session Tuesday, July 28 to approve changes to the 2020-21 school calendar. Bossier Parish students were originally slated to go back to school August 12 and teachers, August 10.



The revision takes several factors into account, including Governor John Bel Edwards’ extension of the Phase 2 order, an employee survey in which 78-percent of respondents preferred a delayed opening and parents’ interest in virtual learning.



Under the amended calendar, teachers will now get four in-service days prior to students’ return rather than two to prepare for virtual learning and plan for adjustments made necessary by COVID.



Here are key takeaways from the newly adopted 2020-21 academic calendar:

● August 14 – First day for teachers

● August 20 – First day for students in grades 1st-5th

● August 20 – First day for 6th-12th grades in Group ‘A’ (last names start with A-K)

● August 21 — First day for students in grades 6-12 in Group ‘B’ (last names start with L-Z)

● August 27 – First full day for Kindergarten

● September 3 – First full day for Pre-K

● No holidays would be impacted, with the exception that students would return from Christmas break

Monday, January 4, 2021

● The first semester would end January 15th

● Students’ and teachers’ last day would be May 27



T​o view the revised 2020-21 academic calendar, ​click here.