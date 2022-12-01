Bossier Schools to Face Off Saturday with Caddo in Annual Red Kettle Challenge

Shoppers will hear bells ringing and cheerful voices singing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, December 3

as Bossier Schools faces off in friendly competition with Caddo Schools for the 9th Annual Red Kettle

Challenge to benefit The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana.



The Red Kettle Challenge is a favorite holiday tradition for Bossier Schools that brings out scores of students,

employees and their families to man the iconic red kettles and encourage shoppers to donate in order for The

Salvation Army to help our neighbors in need.



Last year, more than $19,000 was raised in a single day through the combined efforts of the two school

systems, making the Bossier vs. Caddo Schools Red Kettle Challenge the most successful single day of giving

for The Salvation Army during the holiday season.



Bossier Schools encourages the public to visit any one of its 11 kettle sites and give generously as the district

shares the spirit of giving. Locations being staffed include:



*Bass Pro at the Louisiana Boardwalk

*Brookshire’s in Benton, 6280 LA 3

*Brookshire’s in Haughton, 1126 Hwy 80 East

*Brookshire’s in south Bossier, 4918 Barksdale Blvd.

*Hobby Lobby, 1051 George Dement Blvd.

*Kroger, 1050 George Dement Blvd.

*Kroger, 4100 Barksdale Blvd.

*Sam’s Club, 2861 Beene Blvd.

*Walmart SuperCenter, 2536 Airline Drive

*Walmart Neighborhood Market, 4000 Barksdale Blvd.

*Walmart Neighborhood Market, 5700 Shed Rd.