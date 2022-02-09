Bossier Schools to Hold Town Hall Meeting

The Bossier Parish School Board will hold a Town Hall meeting from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, February 17 at the Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Drive in Bossier City, to discuss the property tax millage renewals that voters will be asked to consider on April 30, 2022. These are renewals only that have been on the rolls for more than 20 years.

The Town Hall meeting will also be live streamed on the BPSB YouTube page at www.youtube.com/BossierParishSchoolBoard.

Questions regarding the renewals can be submitted prior to the Town Hall meeting at https://bit.ly/34u8DhB. Questions must be received by 4 p.m. February 16. Audience members will also have the opportunity to ask questions pertaining to the renewals in person at the meeting.

More information about the renewals can be found at www.bossierschools.org/renewals