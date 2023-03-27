Bossier Schools to Host Districtwide Job and Education Fair

Looking for a job in the school system or interested in becoming a certified teacher? Bossier Schools

wants to talk with you about becoming part of its team.



A “come and go” job and education fair will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in the

Airline High School boys’ gymnasium, 2801 Airline Drive in Bossier City. It is open to everyone.



Participants will be able to browse school and department booths to learn about the numerous

opportunities available, including positions in maintenance, child nutrition and transportation, as well

as for educators, paraprofessionals and substitute teachers. In addition, Human Resources will be on

hand to discuss the benefits that come with those jobs.



Aspire to be a teacher but are not certified? Several institutions and teacher preparatory providers will

be answering questions about alternative teacher certification and graduate programs for those currently in the field of education.



Pre-registration is highly encouraged. Interested applicants can visit the Bossier Schools Recruitment

and Retention website and click on the Job and Education Fair ad or type

https://tinyurl.com/bpsjobedfair in a web browser to go directly to the registration form.



Become a part of the Bossier Schools family and join a team of difference makers.



