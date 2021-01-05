Bossier Schools to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine to Employees

Bossier Schools has been anxiously awaiting word of when a COVID-19 vaccine would be made available to

its educators and support personnel who have faced challenging circumstances to continue to support student

learning. The answer is next week.



Bossier Schools is ready to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to employees as soon as it becomes available for Phase IB Tier 2. Seven sites are being established where the vaccine will be administered to those wishing to receive it. The second dose will be given four weeks from the time the first injection was received.



Today, Bossier Parish school nurses observed the process at the Bossier Civic Center where the Bossier City

Fire Department was administering the vaccine. The district’s nursing staff will be facilitating the inoculations

for Bossier Schools.



The Bossier City Fire Department, along with the Bossier Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency

Preparedness and Louisiana Office of Public Health, have been working closely with Bossier Schools to offer

this opportunity. Leading by example, Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey and Assistant

Superintendent Jason Rowland were the first to roll up their shirt sleeves to receive the first dose of the

COVID-19 vaccine.



“It is my hope by offering the vaccine to our 3,300 educators and employees, we will be able to put COVID in

our rearview mirror sooner rather than later and restore some sense of normalcy to the classroom and

everyday life,” Downey said.