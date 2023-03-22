Bossier Schools welcomes traveling exhibit ahead of Barksdale Air Force Base Air Show

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Ahead of the Barksdale Air Show, nearly 350 students from seven Bossier Parish schools got the chance to tour the RISE ABOVE traveling exhibit at Airline High school this week.

This unique and interactive traveling exhibit tells the stories of the Tuskegee Airmen and Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) to audiences across the country in an experiential way.

Short original films showcase the Tuskegee Airmen and WASP’s stories as inspirational examples of how any one of us may be able to reach beyond our grasp to attain new levels of achievement, just like they did.

The RISE ABOVE Traveling Exhibit features the mobile theater exhibition and real fully-restored airplanes together to bring the story to life and make it that much more compelling and powerful.