Bossier schools win Red Kettle Challenge, help raise $13,000 for Salvation Army

This year, Bossier Parish Schools took home the win for the 2019 Red Kettle Challenge.

Bossier Schools took on Caddo Parish Schools in a fundraising competition that raised more than $13,000 in one day for the Salvation Army.

Bossier schools raised $6,893.40 on Saturday, Dec. 7. Caddo Parish Public Schools, who won the challenge last year, brought in $6,123.43.

The total amount raised this year is $13,016.83, which is $2,891.99 more than what the two districts brought in during the 2018 Red Kettle Challenge.

All the money raised during annual Red Kettle Challenges stays local and benefits programs such as the Merkle Center of Hope and The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club.