Bossier Service Reductions Postponed

The Bossier City Council’s plan to reduce SporTran’s budget from $900,000
annually to $500,000 will result in changes to the Bossier routes and
schedules for our riders. These changes were originally set to go into effect
February 5, 2023. At the January 24 council meeting, the vote for budget
reduction was continued until February 21.
SporTran will postpone the start date of the Bossier City public transit
service reductions until we know more information following the Bossier City
Council meeting February 21.