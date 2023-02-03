Bossier Service Reductions Postponed

The Bossier City Council’s plan to reduce SporTran’s budget from $900,000

annually to $500,000 will result in changes to the Bossier routes and

schedules for our riders. These changes were originally set to go into effect

February 5, 2023. At the January 24 council meeting, the vote for budget

reduction was continued until February 21.



SporTran will postpone the start date of the Bossier City public transit

service reductions until we know more information following the Bossier City

Council meeting February 21.