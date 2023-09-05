Bossier Sheriff announces October 3rd as National Night Out in Bossier Parish

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington invites all residents and neighborhoods in Bossier Parish to join in the Bossier Parish National Night Out on Tuesday, October 3rd, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. This event aims to raise awareness about crime and drug prevention while building stronger partnerships between our neighbors and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.



Sheriff Whittington encourages all residents to organize block parties, cookouts, or any other outdoor

activities that will help create stronger relationships with their neighbors and provide an opportunity to meet the deputies who patrol their area. This is the perfect chance to build lasting relationships and create a united front against crime.



On October 3rd, Bossier Sheriff’s deputies will be out and about, eagerly engaging with residents and

ensuring their safety. Our Posse members will also be present to fingerprint children. Joining them will

be the Bossier Sheriff’s Office motorcycle patrol, the K-9 team, the mounted patrol, and parish

firefighters and EMTs.



Please don’t hesitate to contact Lt. Matt Gaydos at 318-965-2203 if you are planning to host a block party this year.