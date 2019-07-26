Bossier sheriff awards scholarship to Benton High grad

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington presented Julie Bonner of Benton High School with an academic scholarship from the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program Friday morning in the Sheriff’s Office conference room at the Bossier Parish Courthouse.

Bonner was joined by her mother, Amy Bonner, at the ceremony, and she will head to Louisiana Tech University this fall to pursue studies in Veterinarian Medicine.

The Sheriff’s Scholarship of $500 is made possible by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program (LSHMP). Louisiana Sheriffs provide scholarships to graduating high school students from each parish where the Sheriff is an affiliate of the Program. Qualities such as academic achievement, leadership, and character are considered in making selections of Sheriff’s scholarship recipients. Selectees must be permanent residents of Louisiana and enrolled as full-time, undergraduate students within the state. Scholarships will be awarded in 64 parishes throughout the state.

“I am proud of Julie and her esteemed high school accomplishments,” said Sheriff Whittington. “She did very well. I wish her and all our recent graduates here in Bossier Parish the best in their future endeavors.”

Julie, who graduated with an impressive 4.18 GPA, says she plans to minor in Teaching and Wildlife and Forestry. Her goal to work in Veterinarian Medicine originated from volunteering at Cypress Black Bayou.

“I used to volunteer in their rehabilitation program and fell in love with the wildlife,” Julie said. “I got to work with possum and deer, and I just fell in love with it. It’s a need we have.”

Sheriff Whittington went on to say, “Academic awards by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program to Louisiana students demonstrate what the LSHMP is all about.

“This is one of our finest accomplishments, and it invests in Louisiana’s future and gives something back to our community. This would not be possible without the kind and generous support of Bossier Parish’s Honorary Members,” Sheriff noted.

Julie was quite appreciative. “This was amazing, and I’m very grateful.”