Bossier Sheriff Commends Investigators, DA’s Office in Rape Conviction

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says he is pleased with the outcome of a rape case that began with an investigation of a crime in a Bossier Parish tavern nearly two years ago and ended in a conviction at the Bossier Parish Courthouse Friday.



David McFarlin, 57, was found guilty of second degree rape following a week-long trial and was remanded into the custody of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office as he awaits sentencing on Sept. 2; he faces five to 40 years in prison.



“This is one of those cases that went all the way through from arrest to conviction because of a dedicated team committed to public safety,” said Sheriff Whittington. “We had good coordinated work between our detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney Schuyler Marvin and his team at the District Attorney’s Office, the 26th Judicial District, and the forensic investigators at the North Louisiana Crime Lab. So often we hear people suggest, ‘they’ll just get away with it’, or ‘they’ll just drop the charges’. Not this time.”



Bossier detectives arrested McFarlin in August 2019 on rape charges following a thorough investigation in which he raped another person at a Bossier Parish tavern.



Doug Stinson, assistant District Attorney, was the prosecutor in this case.



“The victim was pleased with the guilty verdict and very appreciative of the support from our office and the detectives who worked this case,” said Stinson. “My job was certainly made a lot easier because of the impressive work by the Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Crime Lab.”



BSO detectives who testified during the trial also commended the DA’s Office and the Crime Lab, as well as the SANE nurses (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners) who assisted in the investigation.



“The criminal justice system worked well,” emphasized Sheriff Whittington.



______________________________________________________________________________________________

Aug. 22, 2019

BOSSIER CITY MAN ARRESTED ON RAPE CHARGES



Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says a Bossier City man was arrested Thursday afternoon on rape charges.



David McFarlin, 56, of the 300 block of Green Acres Blvd. in Bossier City, was charged with first degree rape involving a sexual assault of another person that occurred at a Bossier City tavern in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Following a thorough investigation by Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives that began early Thursday morning, McFarlin was arrested and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility this afternoon. Bond is pending.



The investigation is still ongoing.