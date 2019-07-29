Bossier Sheriff DARE car voted best in state

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. car has earned recognition as the top D.A.R.E. car in the state of Louisiana.

Bossier deputies entered the car in the competition during the Louisiana D.A.R.E. Officers’ Association Conference in Lake Charles last week. The car, which was redesigned last year, won 1st place in the two-door cars. The Bossier D.A.R.E. car then won 1st place overall, besting all other D.A.R.E. cars in the state competition.

Dep. Judy Williams, D.A.R.E. program coordinator for the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, says she was “very surprised…and happy.” Bossier Parish is home to many military families, and the patriotic look is appealing, said Dep. Williams, who drives the D.A.R.E. car. “I love the D.A.R.E. car! I see a lot of military people, and they love it.”

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, who served as the first full-time D.A.R.E. instructor with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office nearly 30 years ago, says the D.A.R.E. car is a great conversation piece that helps breaks the ice with the students.

Sheriff Whittington & Dep. Judy Williams. (Courtesy photo)

“Everybody likes a cool car; I don’t care how old you are,” said Sheriff Whittington, who takes a lot of pride in the Bossier D.A.R.E. program. “We know that our D.A.R.E. instructors and our car are the best, and certainly recognition is good.”

When Sheriff Whittington took office in Bossier Parish in 2012, he also expanded the D.A.R.E. program into the middle schools, in addition to the elementary schools.

Dep. Williams has some advice for students…and adults alike.

“Live life to the fullest. Live one day at a time. Treat others like you want to be treated. Stay away from drugs,” she emphasized.