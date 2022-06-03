Home News-Free Bossier Sheriff Deputies Cite One Store for Underage Alcohol Sales, Eight Stores...

Bossier Sheriff Deputies Cite One Store for Underage Alcohol Sales, Eight Stores checked

By
BPT Staff
-
30
0

On June 2, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force cited one store clerk in
Bossier Parish for selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21. Seven other stores checked did
not sell alcohol to underage buyers.

A clerk at the Reynolds Grocery in Haughton was issued a summons for not complying
with the law by selling alcohol to an underage buyer.

These seven stores complied with the law and did not sell alcohol to an underage buyer:
 Dixie Mart at Hwy. 3 Benton Rd/Burt Blvd
 Kingston Market at Hwy. 3/Kingston Rd.
 Country Junction at Hwy. 3/Hwy. 162
 Country Corner at Linton Rd./Parks Rd.
 Rogers Corner Store at Hwy. 80/Hwy. 157
 Dixie Mart at Hwy. 80/Hwy. 614
 Food Mart at Airline/Wemple

“We make these checks periodically to make sure the stores are complying with the law,”
said Sheriff Whittington. “This is just one way we can ensure the safety of our young people in
our parish.”

