Bossier Sheriff Deputies Cite One Store for Underage Alcohol Sales, Six Stores checked

On Friday, Sept 2, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Vice and Bossier City Police Department

Vice units in a joint sting operation cited one store clerk in Bossier Parish for selling alcohol to

persons under the age of 21. All together six stores were checked in the operation.



A clerk at the Valero Gas Station on the corner of East Texas and Benton Road was

issued a summons for not complying with the law by selling alcohol to an underage buyer.



These five stores that complied with the law and did not sell alcohol to an underage buyer

are:

 Chevron on Diamond Jack’s Blvd.

 Ride USA on Barksdale Blvd.

 Cellar on Benton Road

 Food Mart on the corner of Airline and Wemple

 Country Corner on Linton Road

“We make these checks periodically to ensure the stores comply with the law,” said

Sheriff Whittington. “This is just one way we can ensure the safety of our young people in our

parish.”