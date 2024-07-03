Bossier Sheriff Deputies Honored by Louisiana State Senator Adam Bass

Four Bossier Sheriff Deputies were honored today by Louisiana State Senator
Adam Bass who presented them with a ceremonial plaque for their service and
dedication to the job.
K-9 deputies Corporal Cody Smith, Deputy Thomas Teutsch and Deputy Daryl
Rogers were honored for their rescue efforts when a 79-year-old woman with
dementia was reported missing back in January earlier this year. The deputies
and their K-9’s were able to track and locate the missing woman within 24 hours
in a thicket of woods off of Old Plain Dealing Road.
Deputy Matthew Bragg was honored for his life saving measures when on May
26 th , 2023 retired Bossier City Police Captain Tood Hylbert collapsed at a “going
away” party at a Bossier City restaurant with fellow law enforcement officers.
Deputy Matthew Bragg, recognizing signs of severe distress, sprang into action
performing chest compressions to maintain blood circulation and initiated rescue
breathing to provide vital oxygen to Captain Hylbert’s lungs.
Because of the swift efforts and life saving measures Deputy Bragg performed,
retired Captain Todd Hylbert condition was able to stabilize before the arrival of
emergency medical services.
“You saved people’s lives,” said Louisiana State Senator Adam Bass. “And there
is a special place in Heaven for each of you. That’s an honor. I wanted to thank
each one of you personally and continue the great work that you are doing for the
citizens of Bossier Parish.”
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington stated, “I’m proud of each one of you. The
hard work and dedication you put into your training has equipped you to perform
at the highest level of law enforcement. You saved these people’s lives. And in
joining State Senator Adam Bass, I would like to thank you for your dedication
and service.”