Bossier Sheriff Deputies Honored by Louisiana State Senator Adam Bass

Four Bossier Sheriff Deputies were honored today by Louisiana State Senator

Adam Bass who presented them with a ceremonial plaque for their service and

dedication to the job.



K-9 deputies Corporal Cody Smith, Deputy Thomas Teutsch and Deputy Daryl

Rogers were honored for their rescue efforts when a 79-year-old woman with

dementia was reported missing back in January earlier this year. The deputies

and their K-9’s were able to track and locate the missing woman within 24 hours

in a thicket of woods off of Old Plain Dealing Road.



Deputy Matthew Bragg was honored for his life saving measures when on May

26 th , 2023 retired Bossier City Police Captain Tood Hylbert collapsed at a “going

away” party at a Bossier City restaurant with fellow law enforcement officers.

Deputy Matthew Bragg, recognizing signs of severe distress, sprang into action

performing chest compressions to maintain blood circulation and initiated rescue

breathing to provide vital oxygen to Captain Hylbert’s lungs.



Because of the swift efforts and life saving measures Deputy Bragg performed,

retired Captain Todd Hylbert condition was able to stabilize before the arrival of

emergency medical services.

“You saved people’s lives,” said Louisiana State Senator Adam Bass. “And there

is a special place in Heaven for each of you. That’s an honor. I wanted to thank

each one of you personally and continue the great work that you are doing for the

citizens of Bossier Parish.”



Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington stated, “I’m proud of each one of you. The

hard work and dedication you put into your training has equipped you to perform

at the highest level of law enforcement. You saved these people’s lives. And in

joining State Senator Adam Bass, I would like to thank you for your dedication

and service.”