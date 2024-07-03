Thursday, July 4, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

Bossier Sheriff Deputies Honored by Louisiana State Senator Adam Bass

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

Four Bossier Sheriff Deputies were honored today by Louisiana State Senator
Adam Bass who presented them with a ceremonial plaque for their service and
dedication to the job.

K-9 deputies Corporal Cody Smith, Deputy Thomas Teutsch and Deputy Daryl
Rogers were honored for their rescue efforts when a 79-year-old woman with
dementia was reported missing back in January earlier this year. The deputies
and their K-9’s were able to track and locate the missing woman within 24 hours
in a thicket of woods off of Old Plain Dealing Road.

Deputy Matthew Bragg was honored for his life saving measures when on May
26 th , 2023 retired Bossier City Police Captain Tood Hylbert collapsed at a “going
away” party at a Bossier City restaurant with fellow law enforcement officers.
Deputy Matthew Bragg, recognizing signs of severe distress, sprang into action
performing chest compressions to maintain blood circulation and initiated rescue
breathing to provide vital oxygen to Captain Hylbert’s lungs.

Because of the swift efforts and life saving measures Deputy Bragg performed,
retired Captain Todd Hylbert condition was able to stabilize before the arrival of
emergency medical services.

“You saved people’s lives,” said Louisiana State Senator Adam Bass. “And there
is a special place in Heaven for each of you. That’s an honor. I wanted to thank
each one of you personally and continue the great work that you are doing for the
citizens of Bossier Parish.”

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington stated, “I’m proud of each one of you. The
hard work and dedication you put into your training has equipped you to perform
at the highest level of law enforcement. You saved these people’s lives. And in
joining State Senator Adam Bass, I would like to thank you for your dedication
and service.”

You may also like

Louisiana Downs to become new home of acclaimed Bossier City Restaurant

Duck Dam Road on Bodcau WMA Closed Due to Flooding, LDWF Announces

Bossier City Council Approves Sunday Sales of High- and Low-Alcoholic Beverages

Big changes coming to the Town of Haughton

Barksdale Airmen Become Citizens During Historic Naturalization Ceremony

Majed A. Jeroudi, MD, joins WK Children’s Health Specialists

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Recent Articles

College softball: NSU head coach Prejean resigns
Louisiana Downs to become new home of acclaimed Bossier City Restaurant
Duck Dam Road on Bodcau WMA Closed Due to Flooding, LDWF Announces

Featured

Duck Dam Road on Bodcau WMA closed due to flooding
College softball: NSU head coach Prejean resigns
Louisiana Downs to become new home of acclaimed Bossier City Restaurant
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign