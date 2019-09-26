Bossier Sheriff detective nationally recognized for keeping tabs on sex offenders

A Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office detective received national recognition today for excellence in overseeing the parish’s 300 sex offenders.

OffenderWatch recognized Det. Kevin Ross and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office during the Louisiana Sex Offender Management Conference Wednesday morning at the Louisiana State Police headquarters in Baton Rouge for excelling in meeting the sex offender registry (SOR) objectives. As a member of the SOR team, Ross ensures complete, accurate and comprehensive offender records; tracks offenders moving in and out of the city; and promotes inter-agency cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Service investigating and locating absconded offenders.

“I was very honored and thrilled that all the hard work that I put in to keep everything correct and do it like it’s supposed to be done was recognized,” said an elated Det. Ross. “I wasn’t expecting this, and it was quite a thrill.”

Det. Ross retired after 28 years of service with the Bossier City Police Department and has now been serving with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office for nine years.

“Keeping people safe is my goal, and if a job is worth doing, then it’s worth doing right.”

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says he pleased to see Det. Ross receive such recognition.

Pictured left to right: Jim Massicot, OffenderWatch WatchSystems; Det. Kevin Ross, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office; and Don Thanars, OffenderWatch. (Courtesy photo)

“We’ve known all along how conscientious and what a good job Kevin does, and it’s great to be recognized on this level,” said Sheriff Whittington. “He’s always persistent, as we are here at the Sheriff’s Office, in being sure that this is kept up with very closely, for obvious reasons, and we applaud Kevin on his award.”

Bossier Sheriff’s Office uses the management software tool OffenderWatch to keep track of registered sex offenders, often using the system to aid in investigations and pro-actively improve public safety. Ross was chosen to receive the award out of 14,000 OffenderWatch users from more than 3,000 agencies.

“The sex offender registry department is a priority in Bossier Parish, and that has allowed Detective Ross and the entire department to go above and beyond what is required in statute. Ross and the staff work very hard to collect comprehensive data on every offender in their jurisdiction so that the public has all of the information necessary to protect themselves,” said Mike Cormaci, president of OffenderWatch.

Det. Ross is responsible for managing, tracking and verifying about 300 registered sex offenders in the jurisdiction, as well as notifying the public of registered sex offenders. He received the National Certificate of Recognition for “Outstanding Public Service of Sex Offender Registry Management,” for his “exceptional efforts in data accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of managing sex offenders residing within the jurisdiction.”

Capt. Gary Paddy of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office is a senior leader with the Support Services Division which oversees the sex offender registry, and he says Det. Ross is a real asset to the Sheriff’s Office and Bossier Parish.

“His recognition today is a testament about his knowledge of the program, and it’s a big deal in order to keep people in our parish safe,” Capt. Paddy said. “This is only the second time this award has been presented to an agency in Louisiana, and that says a lot about Det. Ross and our Bossier Sheriff’s Office.”

Capt. Paddy reiterated that what Det. Ross does each and every day to ensure sex offenders are properly registered and abiding by the law keeps everyone safe. “He’s working for residents in our parish, and if he doesn’t do his job, that’s more of an opportunity for a predator to take advantage of other people. Det. Ross works diligently to keep that from happening.”

If you would like to sign up for OffenderWatch sex offender notifications or search for sex offenders in Bossier Parish, go here: http://sheriffalerts.com/cap_main.php?office=54147.