Bossier Sheriff Detectives Need Your Help

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in seeking the whereabouts of a Bossier City man wanted for two counts of Contractor Fraud and one count of Misapplication of Payments. Detectives are still actively investigating this case and state more charges are to come as the investigation progresses.



Detectives say during an investigation of Artistic Backyard Creations LLC, Steven Cantu and his father Fabio Cantu, who has been arrested, have contracts for business with more than twelve homeowners. Artistic Backyard Creations, LLC has been operating with an expired license since June 1, of this year. They are also charged with knowingly failing to apply the money received to these jobs under the contract.



This is a mugshot of Steven Cantu, who was arrested earlier this year on unrelated charges. The subsequent charges of Contractor Fraud and Misapplication of Payments are part of the investigation of the business he and his father operated.



If you feel you are a victim of this crime from this company please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.