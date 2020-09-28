Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington names a new director of nursing

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:



Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington named a new Director of Nurses in the Sheriff’s Conference Room at the Command Center in Plain Dealing on Monday September 28, 2020..



Registered nurse Kimberly Simmons Pulliam was promoted after working six years in the Medium Security Facility. She will oversee a staff of three other nurses in the sheriff’s office.



I’m honored to promote you,” said Sheriff Whittington. “You have a lot of work ahead and I know you and team are more than capable to meet the task.”



Kimberly and her staff will oversee the medical needs for the inmates housed in the Bossier Parish Jails. Kimberly and Emily Hamm, LPN will provide care for up to 540 inmates that can be housed at the Medium Security Facility. Alicia Lanier, RN will provide care for up to 325 inmates that can be housed at the Steve Hoyle Intensive Substance Abuse Program (SHISAP). Both facilities are located in Plain Dealing, Louisiana.

Photos Courtesy of: The Bossier Sheriff’s Office







