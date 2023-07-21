Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington presents check to the mother of homicide victim

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington presented a Crime Victim’s Reparations check to Carolyn Getter, the

mother of Jairiah Hamilton, who was killed in early May 2023 during an armed robbery while working

at the Valero gas station in Bossier City. The horrific incident also claimed the life of Joshua Ryan Calk

and severely injured BCPD Officer Kenny Gallon and another store patron.



“I hope these funds help you recover and help the rest of Jairiah’s family recover from this senseless

violence,” said Sheriff Whittington. “I share in your grief and mourn the loss of Jairiah with you.”



The Crime Victims Reparations program assists victims of violent crime and their family members to

help with various expenses, including medical, lost wages, mental health and other expenses incurred by

the unexpected financial burden as a result of the crime. If you have been the victim of a violent crime in

Bossier Parish, contact Sgt. Tina Fruge’ of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 965-3500.