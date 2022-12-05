Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted a Deputy to Detective

Deputy JD Hadden was promoted to Detective and reassigned from Patrol within the
Criminal Division. Deputy Hadden is a 9-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office where he
has served as a corrections deputy, a member of the Corrections Emergency Response
Team and Swift Water Rescue Team, and as a Field Training Officer while in the Patrol
and Corrections Division.
“It is an easy decision to promote a deputy with such an outstanding reputation,” said
Sheriff Whittington. “And I am proud to promote you for your hard work and dedication
to duty here at the Sheriff’s Office. Keep up the excellent work.”