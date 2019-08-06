Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington sworn in as President of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington was sworn in last week as the 74th president of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association during a ceremony at the LSA Annual Conference in Baton Rouge. Whittington replaced Sheriff Craig Webre of Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“I feel very privileged and honored to have the opportunity to serve this year as the LSA President. I’m looking forward to my year,” Whittington said. “This will require me to be gone a little bit more then I’m accustomed to. When I’m off doing that work I can rest assured that things are going smoothly here. I know I have a great team here, they can handle it.”

Whittington will lead the organization’s Executive Committee which oversees 64 chief law enforcement officers and nearly 14,000 deputies in Louisiana. He will serve as president of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association for one year.

Photo Courtesy of: Maj. Donnie Keith, Bossier Sheriff’s Office)