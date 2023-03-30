Bossier Sheriff Launches New Program for Those with Special Needs

Sheriff Julian Whittington is pleased to announce the launch of a new program aimed at focusing

on people with special needs in our community. The goal of this program is to help law enforcement

officers and first responders in our area recognize that a vehicle or a home may be occupied by a person with a special need. Law enforcement officers and first responders will be made aware of this by a special decal that will be on the rear window of a vehicle or near the front door of a residence. The round decal will read “Friend of Bossier Sheriff’s Office” and “Approach with Care”. It will also have a Bossier Sheriff’s Office badge in the center along with ribbons representing some of the special needs that the program encompasses. These special needs can include, but are not necessarily limited to: autism, deafness, cerebral palsy, down syndrome, dementia, or any physical or mental disability. The launch of this initiative coincides with Autism Awareness month in April.



Sheriff Whittington wants to ensure that all interactions that a person with special needs has with

law enforcement or first responders is positive and safe for everyone involved. He hopes that the decal will help limit misunderstandings or communication barriers that may exist through the recognition of the special need by law enforcement and/or other first responders. Sheriff Whittington is excited to launch this new program to further the mission of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office to be Courteous, Professional, and Responsive to all citizens of Bossier Parish.



Please go to bossiersheriff.com to print and complete the application. Once complete, take the

application to the Viking Drive Substation to obtain your decals. The Substation will also have printed

applications on-hand to be completed. The decals may be picked up Monday-Friday starting Monday,

April 3rd, between the hours of 8:30-4:00 at the BSO Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Drive,

Bossier City, LA.



Contact the BSO Viking Drive Substation at (318)965-3500 with any questions.