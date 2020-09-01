Bossier Sheriff leads efforts to help hurricane victims in South Louisiana

From The Bossier Sheriff’s Office:



While we here in northwest Louisiana endured wind damage with the onslaught of Hurricane Laura, our fellow Louisianians in the south didn’t fare as well. People here in our area have even asked Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, “What do the people need in south Louisiana?”



Well, after the Sheriff deployed a team of six Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies to south Louisiana on Saturday to help with law enforcement and public safety support for residents impacted by Hurricane Laura, he found out just what the people need.



And that’s where you can help. Sheriff Whittington has established three donation centers for the public to drop off various supplies to help residents in the Calcasieu Parish area where the deputies are supporting the residents there.



You can drop off your donations at these locations between 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. weekdays:



* Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City



* Criminal Building, 196 Burt Blvd. in Benton



* Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy, 2981 Old Plain Dealing Road



Here are the items needed:



Small soaps

Travel shampoo

Deodorant

Shaving Cream and Razors

Lotion

Wash Rags

Feminine Care Products

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Floss

Mouthwash

T-shirts – black or gray (L and XL)

Socks

Wet wipes

Bug spray

Small bags of snacks



“Our team of deputies has been in the community there in Lake Charles over the past couple of days and seen first-hand the situation…and the people there need our help,” said Sheriff Whittington.



Melissa Whittington, Sheriff Whittington’s wife, is coordinating the donation effort, and she is grateful for the generous giving of our people. “Thank you in advance to those of you that feel the call to help, because together we can make a difference.”



