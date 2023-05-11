Bossier Sheriff’ Office CERT takes 2nd place in Respond and Rescue Competition

Ten members of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT)

attended the 2023 Mock Prison Riot in Moundsville, West Virginia, from April 27th to May 1th. The

Mock Prison Riot is a four-day, comprehensive law enforcement and corrections tactical and technology experience that includes training scenarios, technology demonstrations, certification workshops, a skills competition with unlimited opportunities for feedback, networking, and camaraderie on an international scale. The Bossier CERT team competed in the skills competition that included 5 scenarios where the team members had to rescue hostages in a prison riot setting where they must utilize their skills, training, and advance tactics to complete each timed scenario. The scenarios include hostage rescue, tourniquet applications, less lethal munitions use, stressful decision-making ability and speed and accuracy.



The Bossier team took 2nd place in the Respond and Rescue, and 5th overall in skills competition.



Deputy Matthew Bertrand and Deputy Ryan Kirkhart competed in the individual Super Swat

competition which included the obstacle course, less lethal munitions, and hostage rescue.



In attendance at this year’s Mock Prison Riot were 70 teams from all over the US and 9 international teams that competed in the Skill Competition and Scenario demonstrations. The Bossier Sheriff’s Office team was able to observe the other teams during the training and demonstration scenarios to view new and different tactics and improve their existing tactics. Along with the competition, the team was able to bring back numerous instructor level certifications and training certificates that were offered in the workshops. The Mock Prison Riot is the only venue of its kind where corrections officers can touch, see, and actually deploy technologies under real-world conditions.



“Participation in the Mock Prison Riot competition and demonstration are invaluable to our team and

it’s leaders, learning new and different techniques from expert instructors only makes our team stronger and better equipped to do their jobs”, said Sheriff Whittington. “I am also proud of how they competed and represented all of us at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.”