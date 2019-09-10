Bossier sheriff promotes four deputies

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted two Patrol deputies and two Corrections deputies in a ceremony Monday morning in the Sheriff’s Conference Room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse.

Those promoted were:

Lt. Tim Wynn is a Patrol lieutenant, serving with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office since 2005.

Lt. Dan Wolff is also a Patrol lieutenant, serving with the Sheriff’s Office since 2008.

Lt. Chris Peters is a Corrections shift lieutenant, serving with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office since 2000.

Sgt. Joe Normand is a supervisor at the Re-Entry Facility in Bossier Corrections, serving with the Sheriff’s Office since 2004.

Sheriff Whittington congratulated the deputies on their promotions with family members and BSO leadership looking on and encouraged the deputies to continue to do awesome service for the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and the residents of Bossier Parish.