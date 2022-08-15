Bossier Sheriff swears-in new deputy





Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in ceremony for our newest deputy in the Sheriff’s Conference Room at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Command Center in Plain Dealing.



“Welcome and thanks for choosing the Bossier Sheriff’s Office to come and work,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Out of all the agencies and other employment opportunities available we are honored that you decided to come and serve with us.”



Mrs. Yasmine Mims has joined the ranks of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and will be assigned to the Correctional Division as a new Correctional deputy.



If you are seeking a career that offers excitement in the workplace and a chance to make a difference in our community, then the Bossier Sheriff’s Office has a place for you.

While deputy positions require applicants to be 21 years of age, the position of corrections officers only requires a person to be at least 18 years old.



The process to become a member of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team begins by taking our pre-employment test this Saturday at the Viking Drive Substation at 9 a.m.

Photos Courtesy of The Bossier Sheriff’s Office



