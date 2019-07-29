Bossier sheriff swears in three new deputies

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in ceremony for three new deputies in the Sheriff’s Conference Room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse this morning.

“I’m excited to welcome you to our team,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Today is the beginning of what I hope to be a long career and that one day you may stand right here where I’m standing to administer the commission to some new deputies.”

We are still hiring. “If you are seeking a career that offers excitement in the workplace and a chance to make a difference in our community, then the Bossier Sheriff’s Office may have a place for you,” said Sheriff Whittington.

While deputy positions require applicants to be 21 years of age, the position of corrections officers only requires a person to be at least 18 years old.

The process to become a member of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team begins with signing up for a test with the Human Resources Department by calling (318) 965-3459.