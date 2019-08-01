Bossier Sheriff sworn in as LSA President

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington was sworn in as the 74th President of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association by Judge Harmon Drew during a ceremony at the LSA Annual Conference in Baton Rouge Friday morning.

(Courtesy of Maj. Donnie Keith, Bossier Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Whittington replaced Sheriff Craig Webre of Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office; he will serve a one-year term. He will lead the LSA Executive Committee, which oversees the association’s 64 chief law enforcement officers and nearly 14,000 deputies in the state of Louisiana.

Sheriff Whittington’s wife, Melissa, held the family Bible during the swearing-in ceremony, and she was presented roses as the spouse of the LSA president.