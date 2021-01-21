Bossier Sheriff to Host New Recruit Class Friday 16 Weeks of Intense Training Begins!

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington welcomes 28 recruits from 12 different law enforcement agencies to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy as Class 024 begins training bright and early Friday morning.



Recruits from these agencies will hit the ground running at 7 a.m. Friday at the academy, located on Old Plain Dealing

Road near the Bossier Corrections Facilities:

Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office

Bossier City Police Department

Bossier Sheriff’s Office

Grambling State University Police Department

Haynesville Police Department

Homer Police Department

Many Police Department

Minden Police Department

Northwestern State University Police Department

Oil City Police Department

Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office

Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office



Recruits will undergo 16 weeks of intense training to become Louisiana P.O.S.T. (Peace Officers Standards and Training) certified law enforcement officers. They will learn officer survival skills, legal issues, weapons qualifications, physical fitness, non-lethal force and Standard Field Sobriety Testing, and much more.



Four of the recruits are undergoing refresher training, which means they have been P.O.S.T.-certified, but are required to take some refresher courses, such as legal and firearms.



Anticipated graduation for BPSTA Class 024 is May 14.



The academy, formerly called the Northwest Louisiana Criminal Justice Academy, held its first graduation in 2008. Since then, nearly 500 men and women have graduated to become P.O.S.T.-certified law enforcement officers.