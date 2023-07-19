Bossier Sheriff warns against phone scams circulating the area

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is warning citizens about several phone scams that are circulating the area. Several citizens in our area have fallen victim to these scams which are being investigated by Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives. In each case, the victim is told by the scammer that they owe money and that they must go to a local store and purchase a Green Dot or similar type card to be used to pay the debt or fine.



Detectives would like to remind the public that law enforcement agencies will not call you on the phone and request money in any form. If you receive a call from someone who says they are a law enforcement officer and ask for money, do not fall for this scam no matter how legitimate it may seem.



If you have fallen victim to one of these scams, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division at (318)965-3418.