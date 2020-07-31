Bossier Sheriff Whittington welcomes new recruits

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington welcomed Class 023 of 26 new recruits to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy.

The twenty-six recruits are from eight different law enforcement agencies making up class 023. They began their training early Friday morning at the training facility in Plain Dealing. Class 023 comprises of recruits from Bossier City Police Department, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Grambling State University Police Department, Haughton Police Department, Hodge Police Department, Many Police Department, Minden Police Department, and the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office.

There are two refreshers, officers who have previous law enforcement experience, who will need to attend portions of the academy training.

For the next 16 weeks, the recruits will train to complete the Peace Officers Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) and become certified law enforcement officers for the state of Louisiana. Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is pleased to host the training academy, which is designed as a very intense course to prepare officers for the real-world situations they will experience working on the street or in the jails.

Capt. Sarah Rhodes is the director of the academy, and she says orientation day is particularly stressful because it sets the tone for the difficult training regimen required to become a police officer or deputy sheriff. A demanding job requires demanding training.

“We test them both mentally and physically so we can graduate the best trained and equipped officers from this academy. The public expects and deserves that,” said Capt. Rhodes.

The recruits will train on officer survival skills, active shooter drills, officer- down scenarios, academics, and weapons qualifications. The training will also include physical fitness, chemical weapons, legal aspects, defensive tactics, driving, diversity, professionalism, and other topics.

The class is expected to graduate in November.