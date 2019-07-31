Bossier Sheriff’s Academy begins training Aug. 2

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington welcomes 24 recruits from 10 different law enforcement agencies to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy as Class 021 begins training Friday morning.

Recruits from these agencies will hit the ground running (and pushing) at 7 a.m. Friday at the academy, located on Old Plain Dealing Road near the Bossier Corrections Facilities:

Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office

Bossier Sheriff’s Office

Haughton Police Department

Haynesville Police Department

Jonesboro Police Department,

LSU Health Sciences Police Department

Many Police Department

Northwestern State University Police Department

Village of Florien Police Department

Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office

Recruits will undergo 16 weeks of intense training to become Louisiana P.O.S.T. (Peace Officers Standards and Training) certified law enforcement officers. They will learn officer survival skills, legal issues, weapons qualifications, physical fitness, non-lethal force and Standard Field Sobriety Testing, and much more.

Additionally, two others are undergoing refresher training, which means they have been P.O.S.T.-certified, but are required to take some refresher courses, such as legal and firearms

Anticipated graduation for BPSTA Class 021 is Nov. 22.

The academy, formerly called the Northwest Louisiana Criminal Justice Academy, held its first graduation in 2008. Since then, more than 400 men and women have graduated from the academy to become P.O.S.T.-certified law enforcement officers.