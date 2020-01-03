Bossier Sheriff’s academy kicks off 2020 by training 25 new recruits

The first Friday of the new year began with a bang for staff at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy.

Academy Class 22 started the morning off at 7 A.M. with 25 new recruits from seven local law enforcement agencies in pursuit to become certified law enforcement officers.

For 16 weeks the recruits will train to complete the Peace Officers Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.). Their training regimen consists of classes and scenarios to train them to become professional police officers and deputy sheriffs.

“For the recruits today was an introduction into the academy,” said Capt. Sarah Rhodes, Operations Director for the academy. She said orientation day is particularly stressful for the recruits with the battery of information they throw at them and at the rapid pace that it comes. “It’s a tough hurdle for them to get over because of the stress they bring with them to training which amplifies the first day experience for them,” said Capt. Rhodes. “From today on we test them both mentally and physically so we can graduate the best trained and equipped officers from this academy. The public expects and deserves that,” said Capt. Rhodes.

The recruits will be trained on officer survival skills, active shooter drills, officer down scenarios, academics and weapons qualifications. The training will also include physical fitness, chemical weapons, legal aspects, defensive tactics, driving, diversity, professionalism, and other topics.

This is the first of three academies scheduled this year for the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy.