Bossier Sheriff’s academy to graduate 17 officers this week

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy in Plain Dealing will be graduating 17 certified P.O.S.T. (Peace Officer Standards and Training) law enforcement officers in a ceremony on Friday, May 24, at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony will be held at the academy, located at 2981 Old Plain Dealing Road.

Recruits from four different agencies in Class 020 (Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police Department, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State University Shreveport Police Department) completed 16 weeks of training to receive this prestigious accreditation. They learned officer survival skills, legal issues, weapons qualifications, physical fitness, chemical weapons and much more.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office host the graduation ceremony, and Sheriff Whittington is pleased to invite Louisiana Senator Ryan Gatti, District 36, as the guest speaker.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy, formerly known as the North Louisiana Criminal Justice Academy, held its first graduation in 2009. Over the past 10 years, nearly 400 recruits have been trained to become POST-certified law enforcement officers.

“Major Bruce Teutsch is the director of our academy, and he and his dedicated team of instructors do an incredible job in developing today’s law enforcement officer,” said Sheriff Whittington. You’ll be impressed.”

All are welcome to attend this special occasion, and members of the media are invited to cover the ceremony.

The next academy will begin on Aug. 2 for Class 021.