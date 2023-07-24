Bossier Sheriff’s Deputies and Posse members escort Gold Star Tribute Wall to Bossier

Bossier Sheriff’s Deputies and Posse members had the honor and privilege of escorting the Gold Star

Tribute Wall to its display location on Friday, July 21st. The escort began on Interstate 20 at Exit 33 in

Haughton to an area next to 3 State Harley Davidson and Tractor Supply Company on Autoplex Drive in Bossier City. The escort was conducted by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Motorcycle Unit, Posse members, and the Patriot Guard Riders.



The Gold Star Tribute Wall was on display on Saturday and Sunday and this was its first appearance in Louisiana. The wall is covered with 7,200 gold stars that represent service members killed in combat during the Gulf, Iraq, and Afghanistan wars.



“It is such an incredible honor for Bossier Deputies to be able to escort such a beautiful tribute to our

service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” said Sheriff Whittington.