Bossier Sheriff’s Deputy Presented the “Trey Hutchison Memorial Award”

Bossier Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Griego was honored today for his efforts to combat domestic violence as one of the 2021 recipients of the “Trey Hutchison Memorial Award.”



Deputy Griego is being recognized for his professionalism and the compassion that he shows as a patrolman while answering domestic calls. Deputy Griego is touted for having the innate ability to not only document the call with great detail, but he also takes the time with the victim to promote the Domestic Violence Unit, the services they provide, and ensure the safety of the victim on each call for service. His supervisors say he is a wonderful first step for survivors on their journey to safety.



“On behalf of the Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force, we are honored to recognize Deputy Griego for his commitment to helping victims and their families overcome the obstacles presented by domestic violence,” said LaTienda Pierre Davis of the Caddo District Attorney’s Office and president of the task force.



The ceremony was held at Ernest’s Orleans Restaurant as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Also awarded the

“Trey Hutchison Memorial Award” was Deputy Vickie Johnson, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Domestic Violence Task Force recognized ADA Britney Green, Caddo District Attorney’s Office as the recipient of the “Charles Rex Scott Civilian of the Year Award.”



The Caddo/Bossier Domestic Task Force, Inc, hosted the banquet, honoring the namesake of the award of Bossier City Police Officer Trey Hutchison, who was killed in the line of duty in August 2004 as he responded to a domestic violence call. The Charles Rex Scott award is named for the late Caddo District Attorney who was a protector of the rights of domestic violence victims.



The Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force was founded in 2001 with the purpose to engage in activities that are exclusively educational, charitable, scientific, and for the prevention of domestic violence and cruelty. The task force also works closely with Project Celebration, Inc.; NWLA Family Justice Center; Gingerbread House; and other DV organizations and advocates.