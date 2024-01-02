Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives Arrest a Benton Man for Possessing Pornography Involving Juveniles

Jonathan Wilson, 38, of Benton, was being investigated by detectives for possessing pornography

involving juveniles after receiving a cyber-tip and was subsequently arrested for one count of

Pornography Involving Juveniles. Wilson was later found to be in possession of 243 images of

Pornography Involving Juveniles after forensic downloads of his electronic devices by BSO detectives.



Wilson was arrested and has been charged with a total of 244 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

He was booked into the Bossier Max.



Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases

with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They

encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact

the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.



Bond has been set in this case at $1,200,000.00.