Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives Arrest a Bossier City man for Possessing Pornography Involving Juveniles

Rafael Jordan, 32 of Bossier City was being investigated by detectives for possessing pornography

involving juveniles. A search warrant was obtained and executed at his home during the investigation.



Detectives found Jordan in possession of 4 images of pornography involving juveniles after forensic

downloads of his electronic devices.



Jordan was arrested and charged with 4 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles. He was transported to the Bossier Max. More charges are expected to be added in the future as the investigation continues.



Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology.

They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.



Bond has been set in this case at $80,000.