Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives Arrest a Bossier City man for Possessing Pornography Involving Juveniles

Douglas Perry, 66, of Bossier City, was being investigated by detectives for possessing pornography

involving juveniles after receiving a cyber-tip. A search warrant was obtained and executed at his home during the investigation. Detectives found Perry in possession of 1 image of pornography involving juveniles after forensic downloads of his electronic devices. More charges are expected in the future following a full investigation.



Perry was arrested and charged with 1 count of Pornography Involving Juveniles. He was transported to the Bossier Max.



Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203. Bond has been set in this case at $300,000.00.