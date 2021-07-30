Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives Arrest Another Man for Child Sexual Abuse

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says another man has been arrested on various sexual abuse charges against juveniles.

David Patton, Jr., 42, of the 1700 block of Alison Ave. in Bossier City, was arrested on warrant charges Thursday afternoon by Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives for Molestation of a Juvenile, Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, and two counts of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.

These charges are the result of another thorough investigation by BSO detectives who discovered Patton committed child sexual abuse with victims under the age of 13.

Detectives also say there may be other victims. Anyone who feels they have been a victim or has information about any sexual crime involving Patton or any other person is encouraged to contact Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.

Sheriff Whittington encourages victims to come forward, even if the crime occurred five, 10, or even more than 20 years ago. The statue of limitations is 30 years after the victim turns 18 years of age for these types of sexual crimes.

Patton was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking Thursday afternoon; bond is currently set at $365,000 as detectives continue their investigation.