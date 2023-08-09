Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives arrest Bossier Parish man for Sex Offenses against a Minor

Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives arrested John C. McCarty, 40, on August 4th for having a sexual encounter with a minor in Bossier Parish. McCarty met the victim on social media and then met the victim at a residence where a sex act was performed.
After the investigation, McCarty was arrested by BSO detectives and charged with the following:
- 1 count of First-Degree Rape (Victim under 13)
- 1 count of Intentional Exposure to the AIDS virus
- 1 count of Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor
McCarty was booked into the Bossier Max with a bond of $1,000,000.