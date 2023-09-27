Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives Arrest Juveniles for Car Burglaries

Five juveniles from Minden were arrested on Wednesday by Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives after

being caught entering vehicles in a Haughton neighborhood. The five juveniles were caught after an

observant resident noticed them entering a vehicle on a security camera around 2:30am and called the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.



An officer with the Haughton Police Department spotted a car matching the description of the one being driven by one of the juveniles and stopped it and detained its occupants. BSO Patrol deputies and detectives quickly began an investigation into the burglaries and were able to arrest all five juveniles, two 15-year olds and three 16-year olds.



All five juveniles were charged with 7 counts of Simple Burglary and 2 counts of Attempted Simple

Burglary. The juveniles will be booked at Ware Detention Center in Coushatta.



Sheriff Whittington would like to remind the public about the LOC campaign to help prevent vehicle

burglaries in Bossier Parish.



“By following these simple steps: Lock your doors, Observe your surroundings, and Call and report; you can help prevent vehicle burglaries in your neighborhood,” said Sheriff Whittington.